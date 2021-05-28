SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 29th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY remained flat at $$9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

