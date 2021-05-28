SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 29th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY remained flat at $$9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
