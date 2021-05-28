SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 0.8%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €18.14 ($21.34) and last traded at €18.20 ($21.41). Approximately 18,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.34 ($21.58).

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.80. The firm has a market cap of $359.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.90.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

