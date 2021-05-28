Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.78 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $57.78 million and $151.79 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00079476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00904602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.61 or 0.09212858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00091415 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.