Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 631.6% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Snam has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

