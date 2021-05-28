Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 11,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $253.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.75.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

