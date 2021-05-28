Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $253.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

