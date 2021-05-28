SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.34

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $27.74. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 15,022 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

