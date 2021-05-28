Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.59

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $11.12. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 10,923 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWRY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.4432 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

