Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 31000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The company has a market cap of C$14.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

