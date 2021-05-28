Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

