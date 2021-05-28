Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

