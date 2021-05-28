Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $846,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.42 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

