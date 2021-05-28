Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $872,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $190.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.05 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

