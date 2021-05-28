Spartan Protocol Market Cap Hits $11.23 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $772,038.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00062284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00325317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00184841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00807404 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 31,964,521 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars.

