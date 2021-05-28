SpartanNash (SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 30th

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $745.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

