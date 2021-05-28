SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2,210.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

SDY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

