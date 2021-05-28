SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Curi Capital lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 317.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

GMF opened at $133.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.64.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

