Spheroid Universe Trading Down 14.6% This Week (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $341,323.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00331159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00185207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

