Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 3,608 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

