Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 20,402 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 335.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 91,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

