Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 243 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 89,513 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.32.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

