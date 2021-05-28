Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,314 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

