State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.14

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $19.47. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 117,777 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $841.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. Research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,218,000 after buying an additional 256,374 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.