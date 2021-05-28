State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,350 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Zoetis worth $98,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.40 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.27.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

