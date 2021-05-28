State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 30,550 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $73,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.