State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 63,550 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $107,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

