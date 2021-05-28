State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 78,270 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $67,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 419.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

