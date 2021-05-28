Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Up 582.7% in May

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 582.7% from the April 29th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

