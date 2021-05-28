Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $7.40 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $57.43 million and approximately $18,030.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00021040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002209 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006781 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,756,434 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.