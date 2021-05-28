Stellar Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.05 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00330937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00185362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,168 coins and its circulating supply is 23,106,938,348 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

