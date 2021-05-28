Step Finance (STEP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.30 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $2.30 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00326316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00188144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.43 or 0.00813596 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

