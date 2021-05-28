Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $556.60 million, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 112,674 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.