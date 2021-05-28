Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 134,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 881% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,695 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

GS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $370.99. 54,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,486. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

