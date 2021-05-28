Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Grupo Financiero Galicia Put Options (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,078 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,727% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.82. 10,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

