Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,999 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,167% compared to the average daily volume of 1,579 call options.

Shares of EH stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 0.36. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EH. TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.