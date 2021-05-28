StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.