STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for about 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after buying an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,949. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

