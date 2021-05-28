Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $309.30 million and approximately $32.29 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00019524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00916062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.98 or 0.09414813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091519 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,521,993 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

