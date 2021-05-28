Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.02 million and the highest is $137.17 million. Stratasys reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $564.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $23.09. 1,381,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,658. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

