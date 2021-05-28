Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

