Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $249.94 and last traded at $249.95. 4,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,173,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average is $242.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

