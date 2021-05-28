Stuart Rothstein Sells 12,509 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stuart Rothstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73.

On Friday, May 21st, Stuart Rothstein sold 500 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $7,750.00.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

