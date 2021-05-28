Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $$115.00 during trading hours on Friday. Sulzer has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

