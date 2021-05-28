Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.89. 7,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOMMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

