Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

