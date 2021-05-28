Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the April 29th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.57. 724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $172.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

