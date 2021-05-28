Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SBKK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 5,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. Suncrest Bank has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.91.
About Suncrest Bank
