Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBKK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 5,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. Suncrest Bank has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to individual and businesses in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

