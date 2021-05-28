Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$16.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Shares of SPB opened at C$14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.41. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.21 and a 52 week high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7295179 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

