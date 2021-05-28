SuperLauncher Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $691,899.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00326137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00186843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00832103 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

