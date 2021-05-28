Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

